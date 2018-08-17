Rosthern, Sask. ‘inundated’ as search for missing senior expands

Search and rescue volunteers continued to focus on Rosthern, Sask. and a growing section of rural land Friday, in hopes of finding a 77-year-old man with a medical condtion.

Victor Falk was last seen at his home at 6:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Rosthern RCMP seek missing senior with medical condition

“We’ve inundated the town of Rosthern. We’ve gone door to door and searched yards within the town,” said Kim Audette, search and rescue coordinator for the Saskatchewan RCMP.

While volunteers revisited homes Friday, searchers expanded their efforts in all directions outside Rosthern.

“We’re going to continue the search efforts within the town proper as that’s our highest probability area,” Audette said.

Falk is in good overall physical health, according to the RCMP, but has a medical condition that can lead to mood changes and confusion.

In the past, he has wandered around the area and may have become disoriented, RCMP said.

Falk is described as five-foot eight and 178 pounds.

He may be wearing a long-sleeve plaid shirt, with a blue and white hat and dark pants. He wears prescription glasses, but may have large sunglasses on top.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Search and Rescue launches Project Lifesaver

The senior is from the nearby town of Waldheim and is known to frequent both communities.

Members of Emergency Management and Fire Safety deployed drones Friday morning, in hopes of scanning bodies of water and other inaccessible areas.

#Sask Emergency Management and Fire Safety crews are using drones in the search near Rosthern for 77-year-old Victor Falk. #yxe pic.twitter.com/eheZd0hLhy — Ryan Kessler (@RyanKGlobal) August 17, 2018

“We do have local people that are helping us out with other aircraft in the area too,” Audette said.

Patrols are travelling on foot and by vehicle along grid roads as the search expands.

Members of Saskatoon Search and Rescue, the Search and Rescue Association of Volunteers for Saskatchewan and local fire departments are also involved.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Rosthern RCMP at 306-232-6400.