Fire damages 2 garages, home in west Edmonton

Two garages and a home were damaged in a fire late Monday night in west Edmonton.

Firefighters were called to a home near 87 Avenue and 145 Street in the Parkview neighbourhood just before 11 p.m.

Several people said they heard an explosion, then neighbours saw flames coming from the back of a home. A fire broke out in a garage and quickly spread.

“The garage involved was an attached garage to a house and it spread to the neighbouring garage,” Edmonton Fire Rescue Dist. Chief Dan Blackburn said.

Everyone inside the homes got out safely. The fire was brought under control at around 11:30 p.m.

The cause is under investigation. There’s no word on a damage estimate, however, firefighters said both properties had some water and fire damage.