Black luxury car goes up in flames after crashing into Surrey garage

A black Mercedes went up in flames after the driver crashed into someone’s garage in Surrey at around 6:30 pm on Monday night.

The luxury car took out a couple of trees before it ended up wedged in the home, located in the 12700-block of 67A Avenue.

The street was filled with people at the time, including children playing.

Witnesses told Global News the suspect driver fled on foot, but it’s unclear whether he was being chased before the crash.

Global News has reached out to the Surrey RCMP for comment.