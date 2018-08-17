Surrey crash claims life of young motorcyclist

A 23-year-old man has died of his injuries after a motorcycle crash Thursday night in Surrey.

RCMP were called in just before 8 p.m. after a motorcycle hit the centre median of Highway 10 going eastbound in the 16000 block.

The driver was taken to hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

An investigation in the area saw traffic disruptions through the night.

The Surrey RCMP criminal collision investigation team will be looking into the cause of the crash.