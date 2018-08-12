Two women dead after multi-vehicle crash in Surrey

Two women are dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Surrey on Saturday evening.

RCMP said they were called to the scene shortly before 5 p.m. at 176 Street and 96 Avenue.

The intersection was closed off for around seven hours as crews investigated.

A damaged SUV and a semi-truck were seen on site.

RCMP have confirmed that the two deceased were occupants of the same vehicle.

Their names aren’t being released right now, but officers say the women were 54 and 27 years old, respectively.

The road has since reopened and an investigation is ongoing.