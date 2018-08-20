Rider Express expanding services across Western Canada

With Greyhound Canada announcing the end of operations in Western Canada in October, Rider Express has decided to jump at the opportunity of expansion.

In an announcement made Monday afternoon, Rider Express will soon be adding routes to Manitoba, Alberta and British Columbia.

“It’s another opportunity to serve Western Canada. We are talking about four provinces, maybe five, (Ontario) which is almost 10 million people. This bus service is much needed,” Firat Uray, Rider Express and Transportation Ltd. owner and president, said.

READ MORE: Replacements for Greyhound starting to come forward in B.C.

The bus depot will add six more 45 or 55-passenger buses.

“(The) beginning will be Winnipeg to Vancouver and then will add Edmonton to Saskatoon, continuing to Winnipeg and if we see more opportunity we’ll add more routes until we can go to Ontario,” Uray said.

Twice-a-day trips between Vancouver to Calgary and daily trips between Calgary and Winnipeg will also be offered seven days a week.

Rider Express is already servicing twice-daily routes between Regina and Saskatoon, twice-daily runs between Saskatoon and Prince Alberta along with weekly routes between Regina, Saskatoon and Swift Current.

READ MORE: Amid Greyhound service cuts, majority backs government-run rural bus service: poll

As for future bus stops, Uray is planning to reach out to all existing Greyhound depots across Western Canada and see if they are interested in becoming Rider Express stations.

“Once I heard the news from Greyhound, I started working on it. We’ll talk to them and if they want to work with us, we will work with them,” Uray said.

“We’ll visit each of those small towns and small cities and will we talk to them.”

Uray is still waiting to obtain operating authority certificates required from each province before an exact date of service can be finalized, but the hope is to have the buses running by the middle of September.