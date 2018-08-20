Kelowna
August 20, 2018 7:12 pm

Kelowna’s Parkinson Recreation Centre pool to close for annual maintenance

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

Aquatics at the Parkinson Recreation Centre in Kelowna will be closed from Aug. 27 to Sept. 15.

File / Global News
A A

The swimming pools and aquatic area at the Parkinson Recreation Centre in Kelowna will close next week for annual cleaning and maintenance.

The pools, whirlpool and steam room will be off limits during the closure, which is expected to last from Aug. 27 to Sept. 15.

READ MORE: B.C. firefighters save lost puppies

Drop-in basketball and volleyball will also be cancelled from Sept. 4 to 14 for gym maintenance.

The city says pass holders for the recreation centre will automatically have the missed time added to their pass, although punch and access passes are excluded.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Kelowna
Kelowna basketball
Kelowna pools
Kelowna swimming
Parkinson Recreation Centre
Parkinson Recreation Centre fitness
Parkinson Recreation Centre pool

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News