Kelowna’s Parkinson Recreation Centre pool to close for annual maintenance
The swimming pools and aquatic area at the Parkinson Recreation Centre in Kelowna will close next week for annual cleaning and maintenance.
The pools, whirlpool and steam room will be off limits during the closure, which is expected to last from Aug. 27 to Sept. 15.
Drop-in basketball and volleyball will also be cancelled from Sept. 4 to 14 for gym maintenance.
The city says pass holders for the recreation centre will automatically have the missed time added to their pass, although punch and access passes are excluded.Follow @Jules_Knox
