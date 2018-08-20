Two missing boys believed to be in Regina

White Butte RCMP is looking for help in locating two missing 12-year-old boys.

Dayton Lafferty and Tristan Wolfe were last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday (Aug. 18).

Dayton Lafferty is described as a 12-year-old male, 5’2″ tall, 110 pounds with short brown hair and slim build. He was last seen wearing a black shirt or jacket and black pants.

Tristan Wolfe is described as 12-year-old male, 5’2″ tall, 100 pounds with long black hair and slim build. He was last seen wearing a black top and black pants.

They are believed to be together in the Regina area.

Officers want to speak to anyone with information and ask you to call White Butte RCMP at 306-781-5050, their local police service, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).