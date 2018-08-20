Delays continue in case against a southern Alberta man charged by SPCA

A southern Alberta man facing charges under the Animal Protection Act was back in Lethbridge court Monday.

The judge overseeing the case pointed out to the Crown prosecutor and the agent representing Tyler Marshall’s lawyer that this is the 25th time the matter has been called in court.

At Marshall’s last appearance, court heard an offer of resolution has been given to the Crown from the defence, but nothing about that offer was mentioned at Marshall’s most recent appearance.

In April 2017, the SPCA seized more than 200 animals from Marshall’s rural property near Vulcan, including more than 130 dogs. After the seizure, Marshall applied to develop a dog breeding facility, which was denied by Vulcan County.

A pre-trial conference is set for later this month and his next court date is Sept. 6.