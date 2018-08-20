Roughriders head coach Jones dials up solid defensive game plan against Stampeders

Saskatchewan head coach and general manager Chris Jones has been criticized for some of his tough personnel decisions and stubbornly sticking to a quarterback rotation. But there’s no questioning his acumen as a defensive co-ordinator.

The Roughriders defence registered five sacks and five turnovers in its 40-27 home win over Calgary on Sunday night.

The win not only moved the Saskatchewan (4-4) into fourth in the West Division, it also knocked the Stampeders (7-1) from the ranks of the unbeaten.

What’s more, the Riders beat the Stampeders at their own game.

Calgary’s defence entered the game leading the CFL in fewest yards allowed (255.2 per game), rushing yards (72.3), passing yards (199.7), offensive points (11.1), touchdowns (six) and passing TDs (three).

Offensively, the Stampeders were tied with Winnipeg for fewest sacks allowed (nine) and had committed a league-low eight turnovers.

Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell threw four TD passes but was sacked five times. He also fumbled once and had an interception Nick Marshall returned 67 yards for a touchdown.

Marshall, a former quarterback at Auburn, also had a three-yard TD run for the Riders while Matt Elam and Charleston Hughes both had two sacks apiece.

Marshall became the first CFL player to score two different ways in a game since Winnipeg’s Milt Stegall had a 37-yard touchdown catch and 52-yard fumble return off a blocked punt July 15, 1999.

Hughes played 10 seasons in Calgary before being dealt twice – first to Hamilton then Saskatchewan – this off-season. He has a league-best 11 sacks, the sixth time Hughes has had 10-plus sacks in a season.

Saskatchewan quarterback Zach Collaros was a tidy 25-of-34 passing for 270 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. The Riders also managed to run for 112 yards on 20 carries.

The Riders also scored when Sam Eguavoan blocked a Calgary punt, then returned it to the end zone.

The win was redemption of sorts for Saskatchewan, which fell behind 24-0 to Calgary on July 28 in a 34-22 loss at Mosaic Stadium.

Mitchell’s record now stands at 63-11-2 in 76 career starts.

He remains a win away from joining Sam Etcheverry (64-57-1) in the top-20 all-time and needs three more victories to surpass Kent Austin (65-59-1).

Sunday’s game tightens things up in the West Division. Calgary still remains first but only two points ahead of Edmonton (5-3) and four in front of third-place Winnipeg (5-4). The Riders broke a fourth-place tie with B.C. (3-5).

Calgary and Saskatchewan return to action Saturday night. The Stampeders host Winnipeg while the Riders visit B.C.