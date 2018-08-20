Marshalls opening Saskatoon store on Aug. 28

A major American retailer will open its doors next week in Saskatoon.

Marshalls will have its grand opening on Aug. 28 at 9 a.m. local time.

The discount department store is a first in the bridge city and is part of the new Meadows Market Shopping Centre in the south-east corner of the city.

READ MORE: Developer wants eco-community prioritized by Saskatoon city council

Marshalls is part of TJX Companies, which also owns Winners and HomeSense.

Arbutus Properties said this marks the second phase of the market, which includes more than 162,000 square feet of commercial space for large- to mid-sized retail stores.

The first stage was completed in November 2016 with the opening of the city’s second Costco.

Other stores slated for the shopping centre include Visions Electronics, Dollar Tree, and a Co-op liquor store.

-With files from Meaghan Craig