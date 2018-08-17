WestJet offering new Saskatoon flight service to Orlando, Fla.

WestJet customers in Saskatoon will have a new route to escape the impending cold weather with the release of its 2018-19 winter schedule.

The new service starting Dec. 7, 2018, offers weekly non-stop flights between Skyxe Saskatoon Airport and Orlando International Airport.

“Saskatoon, start packing your bags. You’ve got Disney (World), and you’ve got everything that the Orlando area has to offer, we’re so excited about this,” Ixtapa Travel President Barb Crowe said.

“The door opens to a lot of cruises as well. Port Canaveral is only 45 minutes from the Orlando airport so there’s quite a few cruise lines that operate out of that port … you could actually make a two-week holiday.”

The new service is part of WestJet’s schedule which also includes some returning flights to other sunny destinations.

“WestJet is coming back again with some U.S. destinations, and Mexico … so we’re going to have Puerto Vallarta back again on Wednesdays and we’ll also have Cancún back on Mondays and Saturdays, and this scheduled starts at the end of October,” Crowe said.

“Pheonix, Ariz., who those people who are the snowbirds and love going there, you have a third flight this year so flights going non-stop out of here on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. And Las Vegas, Nev., which is always a fun place … we’ll have flights on Thursdays and Sundays.”

In addition to the new Florida route, WestJet also announced service between Saskatoon and Calgary will increase from six daily flights to eight each business day.