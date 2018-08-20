Police notified, workers removing swastika spray-painted on public school: Thames Valley District School Board

With two weeks to go until the start of the school year, the Thames Valley District School Board is already responding to a graffiti incident.

A swastika was discovered spray-painted at St. George’s Public School on Waterloo Street just north of Oxford over the weekend.

“Those sort of things we’ve addressed right away so as far as I understand, it’s being cleaned up and we’ve contacted police,” board trustee Jake Skinner told 980 CFPL.

Skinner also asked for the community to help be part of the solution.

“Our resources are limited, we want to be really spending it in the right places which is student achievement and well-being but if there are people in the community who see this sort of thing happening, it would be really helpful to not engage the people, but to call police.”

This is not the first case of hateful graffiti in recent memory. Police ended up charging two teen boys last April in connection with graffiti discovered at B. Davison Secondary School last February.