Peterborough man accused of shooting neighbourhood cat

A Peterborough man is accused of killing a neighbourhood cat with a pellet gun last week

Peterborough police say on Thursday night around 10:15 p.m. they were called to the area of Paterson Street for a weapons call.

“It was reported to police that a cat in the neighbourhood belonging to an area resident had been shot with a pellet gun and was located deceased outside a residence,” police stated Monday.

Curtis Andrew McConkey, 34, of Paterson St., was arrested and charged with one count of killing, injuring or endangering animals. Police seized a pellet rifle and pellets from the residence.

On Friday, McConkey was further charged with possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and charged under the Peterborough bylaw with discharging a firearm.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 6.