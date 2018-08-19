Crime
August 19, 2018 2:25 pm
Updated: August 19, 2018 2:31 pm

Man found dead on Highway 59 north of Winnipeg

By Reporter  Global News

RCMP say a 21-year-old man is dead after he was hit by at least one vehicle heading north on Highway 59.

Global News / File
A A

RCMP are asking for the public’s help after a 21-year-old man was found dead on Highway 59 near Beaconia early Sunday morning.

Police were called around 2:30 a.m. when a witness spotted the body in the northbound lane and pulled over to call 911.

READ MORE: Police arrest two for Central Park robbery and stabbing

Investigators learned that the Selkirk man was last seen around 1:00 a.m., when he left for a walk along the highway.

Officers believe the victim was struck by multiple vehicles before police found his body.

Selkirk RCMP ask anyone who was traveling on Highway 59 between 1:00 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Sunday to contact them at 204-482-1222 or submit information anonymously via Crimestoppers.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crash
Fatal Collision
highway 59
Investigation
Manitoba
RCMP
Selkirk
Selkirk RCMP
winnipeg

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News