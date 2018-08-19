Man found dead on Highway 59 north of Winnipeg

RCMP are asking for the public’s help after a 21-year-old man was found dead on Highway 59 near Beaconia early Sunday morning.

Police were called around 2:30 a.m. when a witness spotted the body in the northbound lane and pulled over to call 911.

Investigators learned that the Selkirk man was last seen around 1:00 a.m., when he left for a walk along the highway.

Officers believe the victim was struck by multiple vehicles before police found his body.

Selkirk RCMP ask anyone who was traveling on Highway 59 between 1:00 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Sunday to contact them at 204-482-1222 or submit information anonymously via Crimestoppers.