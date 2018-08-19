Canada
August 19, 2018 9:09 am

19-year-old airlifted to hospital after single-vehicle collision on Highway 201

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

FILE - Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a single vehicle collision on Highway 201 in South Williamston, N.S.

Bayne Stanley/The Canadian Press
A 19-year-old was transported to hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle collision on Nova Scotia’s Highway 201.

Nova Scotia RCMP say that officers responded to the scene of the crash in South Williamston, N.S., at approximately 4:12 p.m. on Saturday.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle were transported to the QEII Hospital in Halifax by EHS LifeFlight.

The Mounties say their investigation is ongoing.

