19-year-old airlifted to hospital after single-vehicle collision on Highway 201

A 19-year-old was transported to hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle collision on Nova Scotia’s Highway 201.

Nova Scotia RCMP say that officers responded to the scene of the crash in South Williamston, N.S., at approximately 4:12 p.m. on Saturday.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle were transported to the QEII Hospital in Halifax by EHS LifeFlight.

The Mounties say their investigation is ongoing.