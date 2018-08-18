Renaissance themed Swords and Sabres festival takes over Coronation Park

It was a chance to dress up as your favourite knight, viking or pirate.

Swords and Sabres is a renaissance themed festival for all ages.

WATCH MORE: Swords & Sabres Festival: The Barony of Castel Rouge

The event took place at Coronation Park Saturday afternoon. Hundreds of families showed up to take in live music, and fun interactive activities by local clubs, bands, and other performers.

“As somebody who is interested in history, this is big for me!” said Cathy Dyck, event coordinator for Swords and Sabers.

“We’re not looking to make a lot of money, we’re looking for an opportunity for people to enjoy life.”

WATCH MORE: Swords & Sabres Festival: Steampunk 101

Families browsed through merchant tables, participated in arts and crafts, and enjoyed a variety of entertainment.

The free festival has been running annually since 2011.