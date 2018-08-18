Smoke-filled skies from B.C. fires prompts air quality statement for Winnipeg

The hazy skies hovering over most of southern Manitoba are expected to last throughout the weekend.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a special air quality statement for Winnipeg.

The haze is from smoke originating from forest fires in British Columbia.

A shift in wind patterns is expected to bring widespread dense smoke into western Manitoba throughout the day. The smoke will continue into tonight.

Air quality and visibility could become very poor under the smoke plume.

People may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, shortness of breath, headaches and even throat irritation. Children, seniors and others with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

Manitobans in smoke-affected areas are encouraged to:

Limit outdoor activity and/or strenuous physical activity; if breathing becomes difficult or uncomfortable, stop or reduce the activity

Reduce exposure to smoke by staying indoors or moving to areas with cleaner air, as conditions can vary dramatically by area

Turn off furnaces and air-conditioning units that may draw smoke indoors

Keep indoor air cleaner by avoiding smoking or burning other materials

Clearer air is expected to push through southern Manitoba from the north Sunday. Environment and Climate Change Canada said the interlake area should be clear early in the morning, while the rest of southern Manitoba will be smokey Sunday morning, but conditions should improve by Sunday afternoon.

