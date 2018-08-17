Horns Mountain wildfire crosses border into B.C.

A wildfire that started in Washington state has now crossed over into B.C.

Burning along the border in a remote region between Grand Forks and Trail, the Horns Mountain wildfire is estimated to be 523 hectares in size, including what’s burning inside Washington state. The U.S. Forestry Service (USFS) said the fire has spread approximately 100 to 125 acres (40 to 50 hectares) inside of B.C.

A firefighting aircraft experienced a problem on the fire it was working near the U.S./Canadian border yesterday. The pilot executed a forced landing on a logging road, exited the aircraft, and was able to walk away. Read the media advisory and news report https://t.co/t1yzjtqRxM pic.twitter.com/yn6m14qWpy — Colville N.F. (@Colville_NF) August 15, 2018

“We had a meeting today, and it included the U.S. Forest Service, the B.C. Wildfire Service and the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary,” said USFS information officer Jean Goad. “We looked at some maps, where the fire is, and proposed containment lines.”

Goad added “We will be working together.”

According to the USFS, the fire is 15 per cent contained and there are 450 personnel and support staff assigned it, as well as an array of aircraft, engines and heavy equipment.

Also according to the USFS, “Values at risk above the border include natural gas pipelines and electrical infrastructure, as well as private lands and homes. British Columbia is currently experiencing one of the most active fire seasons on record. A provincial state of emergency has been declared. British Columbia’s firefighting resources are strained. Firefighting crossing international borders is complicated. (Northwest Interagency Incident Management Team 9) leaders are meeting with their Canadian counterparts to work out details and plans in the event the fire crosses the border.”

In B.C., the BC Wildfire Service refers to the Horns Mountain wildfire as the Santa Rosa wildfire.