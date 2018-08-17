Is this your vehicle? RCMP searching for owner of rare 1940s Dodge Special Deluxe

RCMP in Two Hills are asking for the public’s help to track down the owner of a rare older vehicle found abandoned in Lamont County, Alta.

RCMP said the vintage vehicle was found near an oil lease site in the town. Efforts to find the owner locally were unsuccessful.

The vehicle is believed to be a 1940-1949 Dodge Special Deluxe. RCMP Cpl. Ronald Bumbry said the older vehicle is considered to be ”rare and unique.”

“We don’t know where the vehicle came from,” Bumbry said. Due to its age, the serial number of the vehicle was too difficult to read.

RCMP are asking anyone who may have any information about the owner of the vehicle to call them at 780-657-2820 or contact their local police detachment.