Regina Police search for robbery suspects

The Regina Police Service is looking for two men involved in a robbery that occurred in the parking lot of Sheldon-Williams Collegiate last night.

According to police, two men in a white truck, and armed with knives, confronted five teenagers shortly after 12:30 am on Friday, August 17.

The men assaulted the teens and stole personal articles articles from them.

Police say no one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.