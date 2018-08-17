Saskatoon weather outlook: thick smoke, strong wind and a cold front

Thick smoke, strong wind and a cold front move in this weekend.

Special air quality statement

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for Saskatoon and all of Saskatchewan for smoke reducing visibility and causing poor air quality.

Smoke originating from forest fires in B.C. continues to affect the province bringing reduced visibility, poor air quality, and hazy skies with the smokiest conditions south of the Yellowhead Highway.

A cold front tracking in from Alberta may bring widespread dense smoke into Saskatchewan through the day on Saturday with very poor air quality likely with this smoke.

If you are having difficulty breathing you are advised to avoid spending time outdoors and remain in well-ventilated indoor spaces.

Smoke from fires burning in BC seen spilling across the prairies today will get even thicker heading into the weekend https://t.co/ZRT25VMSY4 #yxe #Sask #skstorm pic.twitter.com/JIWzjOeepU — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) August 17, 2018

Saskatoon forecast

Friday

After a brief reprieve, smoke began to spill back into the area to end the work week as temperatures dipped back to 11 C to start the day.

Despite the smoke reducing visibility to five kilometres Friday morning, the mercury managed to make it up into the low 20s before noon.

Smoke is sliding back into the Saskatoon area this morning, dropping visibility to 5km in the city right now https://t.co/UVrzVqujoo #yxe #Sask #skstorm pic.twitter.com/5NazA0uWs9 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) August 17, 2018

Smoke and heat press in even further during the afternoon as we warm up to an afternoon high in the upper 20s or low 30s, which will feel like the mid-30s with humidity as a few clouds bubble up.

Friday night

Air quality is expected to drop to a moderate health risk Friday night as clouds clear out of the area and we cool back into low double digits overnight.

Saturday

Thick smoke will return to the region on Saturday as the upper level winds divert the worst of the air quality into the area, which could deteriorate to a high health risk at times during the day.

Some clouds are expected to roll in early in the day before some midday clearing and late afternoon clouds bubbling back up with a slight chance of a few showers as we warm into the mid-20s.

A bit of a breeze will also kick in during the day as a cold front swings through and kicks winds up to around 30 km/h with gusts upwards of 50 km/h possible in the afternoon.

Sunday

The full effects of the cold front will be felt on Sunday with temperatures dipping a few degrees into single digits to start before only making it into the low 20s later in the afternoon.

Winds will start to ease back as well with mostly sunny skies expected during the day.

Work week outlook

An arctic high pressure system dropping in on Monday will knock temperatures back into mid-single digits to start the week before we climb back into the low 20s under mostly sunny skies.

A building upper ridge will bring back the heat by mid-week with daytime highs springing back into the mid-to-upper 20s under partly to mostly sunny skies before a bit of a cool down with a decent chance of rain to end the week.

The August 17 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Global’s Ryan Kessler at Manitou Beach:

