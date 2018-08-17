Highway 401 near London to close for 12 hours Saturday

A good chunk of Highway 401 will be closed in the London area Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Members of the OPP will be assisting with the closure, between Colonel Talbot Road and Iona Road.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway will be closed beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday, reopening Sunday at 8 a.m.

The closure is required to ensure public and employee safety as work continues on the Mill Road underpass.

Traffic will be rerouted south, at Colonel Talbot Road and Iona Road, towards Talbot Line.

There will be no access to Highway 401 from Union Road.