Crime
August 17, 2018 3:41 pm
Updated: August 17, 2018 3:53 pm

Peterborough woman accused of personating peace officer in credit card application

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News
Peterborough police say a woman identified herself as a peace officer in an online credit card application.

Peterborough police say a woman identified herself as a peace officer in an online credit card application.

Peterborough Police Service
A A

A Peterborough woman is accused of personating a peace officer following a police investigation into credit card fraud.

Police say in mid-July they received a report that an individual had made an online credit card application using the identity of a person whom she knows.

“In the employment section of the application the accused impersonated being a peace officer,” police stated Friday.

READ MORE: Trio arrested after Peterborough County OPP seize cocaine, heroin during vehicle stop

Police launched an investigation which led to the arrest of a suspect on Tuesday.

Joanna Jennifer Mahaffey, 38, of Chamberlain Street, Peterborough, is charged with identity theft, personating a peace officer and failure to comply with a probation order.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 30.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Impersonating a Peace Officer
peace office
Personating a Peace Officer
Peterborough Police
Peterborough Police Service

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News