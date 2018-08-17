Peterborough woman accused of personating peace officer in credit card application
A Peterborough woman is accused of personating a peace officer following a police investigation into credit card fraud.
Police say in mid-July they received a report that an individual had made an online credit card application using the identity of a person whom she knows.
“In the employment section of the application the accused impersonated being a peace officer,” police stated Friday.
Police launched an investigation which led to the arrest of a suspect on Tuesday.
Joanna Jennifer Mahaffey, 38, of Chamberlain Street, Peterborough, is charged with identity theft, personating a peace officer and failure to comply with a probation order.
She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 30.
