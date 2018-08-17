Fox News apologizes for using Patti LaBelle’s photo in Aretha Franklin tribute

After Aretha Franklin passed away Thursday at the age of 76 due to pancreatic cancer, Fox News posted a tribute to the singer but got their queens of soul confused.

Fox News posted a highlight reel of Franklin’s interviews and performances but in the slide noting Franklin’s years of life, 1942-2018, there was a picture of Patti LaBelle in the background.

The image is from a 2014 performance at the White House, where she sang for former U.S. president Barack Obama and Michelle Obama.

Many people on Twitter were quick to recognize the mistake.

WHY would Fox News be petty and use this pic of Aretha and add Patti LaBelle in the background?!! pic.twitter.com/vruO5Fm4vh — PETUNIA (@Vince_Aries) August 16, 2018

Fox News honored Aretha Franklin by using a graphic that contained a photo of Patti LaBelle. It’s probably hard for anyone who works at Fox News to tell black people apart because they’ve never worked with any. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) August 17, 2018

If you watched Fox News today you learned that the United States defeated Communist Japan and Aretha Franklin is Patti LaBelle — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) August 16, 2018

On the left – Aretha Franklin… on the right – Patti Labelle. 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/ScSkJuSaRL — KINSEY SCHOFIELD (@kinseyschofield) August 16, 2018

Fox News mourns the passing of Aretha Franklin. pic.twitter.com/yFRLEEQ6R9 — Walter Chaw (@mangiotto) August 16, 2018

I just read that Fox News used a photo of Ms. Patti Labelle in their tribute to Ms. Aretha Franklin. Is. This. A. JOKE. TO. YOU..???? — Holly Murray (@Hollaaaay) August 17, 2018

Clearly Fox News doesn’t know that Aretha Franklin and Patti LaBelle are two different people🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/NhKwCyL0r7 — Klientail🇯🇵 (@ayeYoungJared) August 17, 2018

Fox News issued an apology for the mix-up. “We sincerely apologize to Aretha Franklin’s family and friends,” a Fox News spokesperson said. “Our intention was to honour the icon using a secondary image of her performing with Patti LaBelle in the full-screen graphic, but the image of Ms. Franklin was obscured in that process, which we deeply regret.”

Franklin sang at the event, called “In Performance at the White House: Women of Soul,” but LaBelle and Franklin never shared the stage.

“Patti and I are cool and we always have been,” Franklin stated in a 2014 interview with Billboard. “I enjoyed her at the White House [for the Women in Soul event]. Classic Patti.”

LaBelle shared her condolences after the Respect singer’s death.

“My thoughts, my heart and my prayers are with Aretha Franklin, the greatest singer of all time, and all of her loved ones right now,” LaBelle wrote on Twitter.

My thoughts, my heart and my prayers are with Aretha Franklin, the greatest singer of all time, and all of her loved ones right now. ❤ — Patti LaBelle (@MsPattiPatti) August 14, 2018

The singer tweeted, “I am deeply saddened about the passing of the Queen of Soul and my sister in song, Aretha Franklin. Today the world has experienced a tremendous loss. Aretha was a rare treasure whose unmatched musical genius helped craft the soundtrack to the lives of so many.”

Rest in peace Aretha. ❤ pic.twitter.com/QT7HeY5SIf — Patti LaBelle (@MsPattiPatti) August 16, 2018