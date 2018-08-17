Trio arrested after Peterborough County OPP seize cocaine, heroin during vehicle stop

Three people have been arrested after OPP seized drugs including cocaine, heroin and opioids following a traffic stop in Otonabee-South Monaghan on Wednesday.

As part of an investigation led by the Peterborough County OPP’s community street crime unit, officers stopped a vehicle on Highway 7 around 3:30 p.m.

During the stop, police seized drugs, cash and four cellphones and arrested three people.

Ian Edward Morris, 29, of Selwyn Township, was charged with several counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime. He was held in custody and appeared in court on Thursday.

Chad Steven Gladwin, 30, of Hiawatha First Nation, is facing charges of possession, trafficking and failing to comply with a probation order. He was released and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 20.

Mandy McGonigle, 35, of Peterborough, is facing charges of drug possession and trafficking. She was released and will appear in court on Sept. 20.