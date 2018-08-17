Town’s raw water pump system fails; The Pas without drinking water

Residents of The Pas are being asked to avoid drinking tap water.

A drinking water avoidance advisory was issued for the town Friday by the province.

Sam Mirza, municipal superintendent for the Town of The Pas, said the town’s raw water pump system failed Thursday night, preventing the water treatment plant from making water.

Mirza said samples have been sent to a lab in Winnipeg, and if all goes well, they hope to have the advisory lifted by the end of the day, but he says it could last into the weekend.

Residents are asked to use bottled water for all consumption purposes such as drinking/ice making, preparing beverages/food, and brushing teeth.

The town says bottled water is not needed for laundry or washing dishes and young children who may be in danger of swallowing the water should be sponge bathed. They are also asking residents not to try and treat the water, as any sort of boiling, freezing, or filtering will not make the water safe.

