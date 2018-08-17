CNE opens Friday as 400 stagehands remain locked out

The Canadian National Exhibition opens on Friday as around 400 stagehands remain locked out at Toronto’s Exhibition Place.

Exhibition Place’s board of governors says it decided to lock out the stagehands represented by the IATSE Local 58 on July 20 after months of bargaining.

READ MORE: Out-of-province workers brought in at Exhibition Place during lock-out: union

The union says the board of governors “refuses to bargain in good faith” and that its workers will continue to picket through the duration of the CNE if the dispute isn’t resolved.

The board says those hoping to attend shouldn’t worry about those on the picket lines, beyond allowing for a bit of extra time to enter the grounds.

READ MORE: Labour dispute continues with CNE just days away

The union says the company brought in out-of-province workers to make sure the CNE started on time.

The venues affected by the lock out include BMO Field, Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Coca Cola Coliseum, Enercare Centre and the Liberty Grand.

The CNE begins Aug. 17 and runs through Sept. 3.

– With a file from Erica Vella and The Canadian Press