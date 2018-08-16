Surrey RCMP search for suspect after woman grabbed in Fraser Heights

Surrey RCMP is asking for help to find a suspect after a woman in Fraser Heights said she was grabbed by a stranger.

The suspicious incident was reported Monday at 11 p.m. According to police, a 27-year-old woman said she was grabbed from behind by a man while she was walking in the area of 111A Avenue and 161A Street.

She was able to free herself from the suspect and escape without injury.

The suspect is described as five feet eight inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black Nike hoodie and grey sweatpants.

His vehicle is described as a black 2000 Chevrolet pickup with silver Convex rims and possibly a two-door extended cab.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.