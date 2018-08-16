Canada
August 16, 2018 4:42 pm
Updated: August 16, 2018 5:23 pm

NY Gov. Cuomo said U.S. ‘was never that great,’ so GOP bought him a 1-way ticket to Canada

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says America 'was never that great'

A A

Republicans have bought a bus ticket to Canada for Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who said America “was never that great.”

The state Republican Party says the $55 one-way, Albany-to-Montreal ticket is valid only on Friday and if Cuomo believes his own remarks he should leave the country.

Cuomo’s primary challenger is former “Sex and the City” star Cynthia Nixon, who knocked him for trying and failing to sound like a progressive.

The governor’s allies say he was only acknowledging America’s history of racism and inequality.

READ MORE: Plaques honouring Gen. Robert E. Lee removed in NYC; Gov. Cuomo wants streets renamed

Cuomo made the remark Wednesday while criticizing President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan. He said Trump wants to return to an era of intolerance and America will be truly great when it has true equality.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Andrew Cuomo
Cuomo
GOP
Governor Cuomo
Make America Great Again
Republican Party
ticket to Canada

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News