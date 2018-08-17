3 music festivals to take place in Peterborough area this weekend

If you like music, then the Peterborough area is the place to be this weekend.

The Peterborough Folk Festival will get underway on Friday night with Terra Lightfoot and Hillary Dumoulin.

Other acts, including Bedouin Soundclash, The Spades and Basia Bulat will take the stage at Nicholls Oval Park in Peterborough this weekend.

The 29th annual Havelock Country Jamboree will also take place about an hour east of Peterborough.

It features more than 25 acts on two stages, including Toby Keith, Dean Brody and Tim Hicks.

Peterborough Musicfest will feature Legends Live on Saturday night at 8 p.m. at Del Crary Park.

Legends Live is an all-Canadian cast that recreates and covers the music of Paul McCartney, Adele, Lady Gaga and more.

The event will proceed rain or shine.