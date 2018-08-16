Suspect sought after woman sexually assaulted while mowing her lawn in Aurora: police
Police say they are looking for a suspect after a woman was brazenly sexually assaulted while mowing her lawn in Aurora over the weekend.
York Regional Police say a man ran up to the victim from behind and pulled down his shorts. He then grabbed her and pushed her towards him, investigators said.
The incident was captured on surveillance camera video released by police on Thursday in hopes of identifying the suspect.
WARNING: This video contains disturbing content
The footage also shows the woman appearing to confront the young man, who then walks away from the area.
Investigators say it happened at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday on Stone Road in Aurora, near Bayview Avenue and Wellington Road.
Police are asking anyone with information or surveillance camera footage to come forward.
