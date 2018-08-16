Burnaby RCMP arrest anti-pipeline demonstrators at Camp Cloud

Burnaby RCMP moved in to enforce the injunction to remove the pipeline protesters on Burnaby Mountain on Thursday morning.

About five people have been arrested.

Our Global News crew on Burnaby Mountain Thursday has also been told they could be arrested due to being in what police are calling ‘an exclusion zone’.

Media are being pushed back away from the camp and behind a barrier.

The demonstrators have been camped out on Burnaby Mountain for weeks, despite a court order to take down “Camp Cloud” by Sunday night.

On Friday, a B.C. Supreme Court judge granted the City of Burnaby an injunction to remove the pipeline protest camp outside one of Kinder Morgan’s terminals.

Burnaby RCMP say they have been monitoring the protest camp, located at the intersection of Underhill Avenue and Shellmont Street, adding officers have maintained a dialogue with the residents of the camp in the hopes they would obey the injunction.

“The plan is to stand our ground,” Camp Cloud resident George Manuel Jr. told Global News Monday. “We haven’t changed our tone. We are a peaceful group here.”

Burnaby RCMP say they are not expecting any violence or disorder during the injunction enforcement period but the public may see more equipment from the City of Burnaby and Burnaby RCMP removing the structures at the camp.

Photos of Camp Cloud and a second smaller camp nearby: