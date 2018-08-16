Canada-wide warrant issued for federal offender known to frequent Nottawasaga, GTA

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a federal offender known to frequent the Nottawasaga, Brampton and Greater Toronto areas.

The repeat offender parole enforcement squad (ROPE) is looking for 43-year-old Terrence Matheson, who is wanted on suspicion of breaching his long-term supervision order.

Mathson is described as approximately five-feet-five-inches tall, weighing around 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say he has a tattoo of a cross, rose, heart and star on his right forearm. On his left arm, he has a cloud, a star and a tiger tattooed.

According to police, he also has “T-Bone” tattooed on his chest.

Police say Matheson is currently bound by a long-term supervision order relating to a sexual assault.

Police are asking anyone who may have information regarding his whereabouts, to contact the provincial ROPE squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE). Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).