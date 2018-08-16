Crime
August 16, 2018 10:25 am

Canada-wide warrant issued for federal offender known to frequent Nottawasaga, GTA

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

OPP have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a man known to frequent the Nottawasaga, Brampton and Greater Toronto areas.

Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press
A A

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a federal offender known to frequent the Nottawasaga, Brampton and Greater Toronto areas.

The repeat offender parole enforcement squad (ROPE) is looking for 43-year-old Terrence Matheson, who is wanted on suspicion of breaching his long-term supervision order.

OPP are searching for Terrence Matheson (above).

OPP / Provided

Mathson is described as approximately five-feet-five-inches tall, weighing around 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say he has a tattoo of a cross, rose, heart and star on his right forearm. On his left arm, he has a cloud, a star and a tiger tattooed.

READ MORE: 2 men charged after police seize drugs, cash from home in Huntsville

According to police, he also has “T-Bone” tattooed on his chest.

Police say Matheson is currently bound by a long-term supervision order relating to a sexual assault.

Police are asking anyone who may have information regarding his whereabouts, to contact the provincial ROPE squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE). Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brampton
Breach of long-term supervision order
Canada-Wide Warrant
Federal offender
GTA
Long Term Supervision Order
Nottawasaga
Rope
Terrence Matheson
Warrant

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News