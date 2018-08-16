Fire crews, police responding to woman on crane near Toronto’s waterfront
A A
Fire crews are responding to a construction site where a woman was found on a crane in Toronto’s waterfront district.
Toronto fire officials say the woman was located Thursday morning in the area of Dan Leckie Way and Lake Shore Boulevard.
Authorities said the woman is in a crane compartment about 25 metres above street level.
Fire officials say paramedics and police are on the scene.
– More to come
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.