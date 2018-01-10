Toronto ‘Crane Girl’ pleads guilty to mischief, given absolute discharge

A woman who captivated world attention last year when she climbed a 12-storey high construction crane in downtown Toronto and was brought down in a high-stakes rescue operation has pleaded guilty to mischief charges.

Marisa Lazo appeared in court on Dec. 29, 2017, and was given an absolute discharge after she pleaded guilty to two charges of mischief under $5,000. She was also given a victim surcharge of $200.

The dramatic scene unfolded in the early morning hours of April 26, 2017, when a woman was spotted standing and sitting on the crane’s hook block, approximately 12 storeys up, at around 4 a.m. near Wellesley and Church streets in downtown Toronto.

A firefighter specializing in high-climb rescues was sent in to ascend the crane boom and rappel down to the woman while the event was captured on live TV.

The rescuer, identified as acting Capt. Rob Wonfor, was able to reach her around 8 a.m.

Lazo was placed in handcuffs by police moments after touching the ground. She was subsequently charged with public mischief.

The surrounding streets where the construction crane was located had to be shut down for several hours to complete the rescue operation.

The dual U.S.-Canadian citizen was released on $500 bail following a court appearance a day after the stunt.

Lazo, who friends described as an adventure seeker, had an Instagram account that included pictures of her on rooftop ledges and balancing on a railway bridge.

In accordance with her absolute discharge, Lazo will have no registered conviction but will have a criminal record for one year before it is wiped clean.

