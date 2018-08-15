Rascal Flatts concert ended abruptly due to bomb threat

Country group Rascal Flatts had to abruptly end a concert in Indiana last week due to a bomb threat.
Authorities say the bomb threat made Thursday night against Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center in Indianapolis was deemed a “credible danger.”
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department says it won’t release details about the threat while it is being investigated.
No arrests have been made concerning the threat.
The Rascal Flatts didn’t return to the stage for an expected encore. A public-address announcement said the show was over.
Security guards told people to evacuate the outdoor amphitheatre.
When fans were told to evacuate the venue, many were confused.
Other fans thanked the band for thinking of the crowd’s safety.
The award-winning trio took to Twitter to say that everyone was able to leave safely and thanked their fans for being understanding.
“Indianapolis – Due to a security concern at the show last night, standard procedures were quickly executed and everyone was able to safely leave the building,” the band tweeted.
“The safety of our fans, band and crew is always the top priority for us, so we are so thankful for everyone who jumped into action and for your understanding. We will be back soon!” they wrote.
Rascal Flatts’ Jay DeMarcus also took to Twitter to share a message with fans who had been disappointed.
“Indianapolis, Due to a security concern at the show last night, standard procedures were quickly executed and everyone was able to safely leave the building,” he wrote, adding the hashtag #backsoon. “The safety of our fans, band and crew is always the top priority for us, sorry for anyone that was disappointed.”
—With files from the Associated Press
