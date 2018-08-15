Rascal Flatts concert ended abruptly due to bomb threat

Country group Rascal Flatts had to abruptly end a concert in Indiana last week due to a bomb threat.

Authorities say the bomb threat made Thursday night against Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center in Indianapolis was deemed a “credible danger.”

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department says it won’t release details about the threat while it is being investigated.

No arrests have been made concerning the threat.

The Rascal Flatts didn’t return to the stage for an expected encore. A public-address announcement said the show was over.

Security guards told people to evacuate the outdoor amphitheatre.

When fans were told to evacuate the venue, many were confused.

Video of Rascal Flatts piano guy being told to stop playing and get off stage. pic.twitter.com/tWqrmoGyJ6 — Chris Tillery (@ChrisTillery) August 10, 2018

What Hurts the Most is that Rascal Flatts made one of my last Summer Nights a decent one but My Wish was for an encore and I continued to Stand but they didn’t play one because of a bomb threat so I guess I’m Movin’ On — Mason Rottinghaus (@rott4402) August 10, 2018

Rascal Flatts just PISSED OFF all of Indiana 😂 — mckennzie stoppenhagen (@mckennziestopp1) August 10, 2018

Rascal Flatts didn’t play Life is a Highway or Bless the Broken Road so basically I wasted my time coming tonight — Em (@emilyboudrot) August 10, 2018

Me when Rascal Flatts left withOUT AN ENCORE https://t.co/rciV1ifXJ1 — sophie dove (@sophdovehood) August 10, 2018

Other fans thanked the band for thinking of the crowd’s safety.

Thank You Rascal Flatts for thinking of our safety over and encore. You put on the amazing concert thanks for keeping us safe. #RascalFlatts — Caitlyn conlon (@caitlyn_conlon) August 10, 2018

Everyone boo’d in Indy when @rascalflatts didn’t do an encore, but hearing from security – I’m so thankful they chose safety over an encore. We appreciate & love you @rascalflatts, @DanAndShay, @carlypearce. 💛 — Britni Sherlock (@BritSherlock) August 10, 2018

Went with my mom to see Rascal Flatts, the crowd was pissed that they didn’t do an encore after someone was led out in handcuffs cussing up a storm. Someone said the guy made a threat and it ended for security reasons so I mean I’m okay leaving without incident personally. — Heather (@HeatherHazel_) August 10, 2018

To everyone complaining about not getting an encore at rascal flatts you needs to be happy that no one got hurt. He still put on an amazing show — Em (@Eemilypulos) August 10, 2018

Don’t blame @rascalflatts for how their concert ended. They can’t help that a few stupid people threatened the safety of everyone in the venue. I’d rather walk out disappointed that I didn’t head a couple songs than carried out on a stretcher or in a body bag. Great job RF! — Jordan Bentley (@jordanbentley__) August 10, 2018

The award-winning trio took to Twitter to say that everyone was able to leave safely and thanked their fans for being understanding.

“Indianapolis – Due to a security concern at the show last night, standard procedures were quickly executed and everyone was able to safely leave the building,” the band tweeted.

“The safety of our fans, band and crew is always the top priority for us, so we are so thankful for everyone who jumped into action and for your understanding. We will be back soon!” they wrote.

The safety of our fans, band and crew is always the top priority for us, so we are so thankful for everyone who jumped into action and for your understanding. We will be back soon! — Rascal Flatts (@rascalflatts) August 10, 2018

Rascal Flatts’ Jay DeMarcus also took to Twitter to share a message with fans who had been disappointed.

“Indianapolis, Due to a security concern at the show last night, standard procedures were quickly executed and everyone was able to safely leave the building,” he wrote, adding the hashtag #backsoon. “The safety of our fans, band and crew is always the top priority for us, sorry for anyone that was disappointed.”

Indianapolis, Due to a security concern at the show last night, standard procedures were quickly executed and everyone was able to safely leave the building. The safety of our fans, band and crew is always the top priority for us, sorry for anyone that was disappointed. #backsoon — Jay DeMarcus (@JayDeMarcus) August 10, 2018

—With files from the Associated Press