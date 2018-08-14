Vernon woman’s death not a criminal matter: RCMP

At first glance, Jordyn Kitchener’s death in West Kelowna seemed suspicious to police.

“The investigation is in its early stages, and an autopsy is required to determine a cause of death for Miss Kitchener,” Cpl. Meghan Foster said on June 29.

READ MORE: West Kelowna RCMP investigating suspicious death of 29-year-old woman

Police released her name and the general location of the home she was found dead in, the 1300-block of Ponderosa Road, to help further their investigation into the 29-year-old Vernon woman’s death.

After early results of an autopsy, RCMP on Tuesday said Kitchener’s death was no longer considered to be a criminal matter.

READ MORE: Monday boat trip on Kalamalka Lake turns tragic

“General Investigative Section (GIS) investigators of the West Kelowna RCMP Detachment will continue to support the BC Coroners Service who have now taken lead on the investigation into her sudden death,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said.

RCMP have not released any further information on how Kitchener died and those details are expected to remain private, as coroner information is not generally released to the media in British Columbia.