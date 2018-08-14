Alert issued after 7 fatal overdoses in part of downtown Toronto, drugs may be laced with opioids

Toronto police have issued a public safety alert after seven people have died in suspected overdoses believed to be caused by opioids.

Since Aug. 2, police said officers have been called to an unspecified number of overdoses in 14 Division. In that division alone, which is roughly bounded by Spadina Avenue, Dupont Street, Dufferin Street, Queen Street West and Lake Ontario, seven of those who overdosed died.

Const. David Hopkinson told Global News late Tuesday evening investigators suspected the drugs are part of a lethal batch of fentanyl or carfentanil.

“Everybody should be wary. The amount of fentanyl it takes to kill you is almost imperceptible to the eye and carfentanil is a hundred times more potent,” he said.

“We believe it’s a very serious issue. If that’s one division, then imagine what it could be like across the city.”

Hopkinson said the coroner’s office has raised concerns and it has requested drug tests to be expedited.

“That screening and testing can take quite a bit of time to come back. It can take months,” he said.

“The coroner now has indicated concerns and they are trying to expedite tests coming back.”

According to the most recent statistics from Public Health Ontario and Toronto Public Health, there were 303 fatalities in 2017 due to opioid-related causes. In 2016, there were 186 deaths.

The City of Toronto has an overdose action plan in effect amid ongoing concerns about the exposure to opioids. Click here for a list of public health resources.