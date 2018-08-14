B.C. Bigfoot lawsuit a big waste of time, critics say

A Bigfoot believer is taking the B.C. government to court, claiming the province hasn’t done enough to protect the sasquatch.

Todd Standing says he has “a horrific amount of evidence” that proves without a doubt that the species exists.

“If this goes to trial… then we’re going to smoke these guys,” Standing said as he stood outside New Westminster law courts on Tuesday.

“I have DNA. How can you defend against that?”

Standing wants to sue the government for failing to protect sasquatch habitat.

According to the Canadian Encyclopedia, the sasquatch is “a creature whose existence is suggested, but has not yet been confirmed by the scientific community.”

Standing, the man behind the Netflix documentary Discovering Bigfoot, claims he has seen the yeti-like creature and says the government won’t listen to reason.

The B.C. government called the suit frivolous and wants it to be thrown out.

On Tuesday, when asked if he was wasting the court’s time, Standing described his research as “the discovery of the millennium.”

Standing was part of a group that petitioned a California court to recognize the existence of the sasquatch.

Lawyers say this is an all-too-common problem.

Scheduling court time is hard enough and having so-called “vexatious litigants” tie up valuable court resources only makes matters worse.

“In provincial court, you’re often going to go several months or even over a year before you even get a trial date for a criminal matter,” lawyer Emma Wilson of Acumen Law said.

“I would hope that our court time is used for things that actually will make a difference in people’s lives.”

Standing’s case brought a senior lawyer from the attorney general’s office in Victoria for the day plus an articling student who argued the case. The case took an hour and 20 minutes of the court’s time and a written decision from a judge is still to be handed down.

Until then, Standing has issued an open invitation to skeptics.

“Come out with me and I will show you a sasquatch.”

