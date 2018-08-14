Sask. woman on a mission to showcase food artisans in upcoming book

A Saskatchewan woman is on a two-month journey, to discover the provinces best food artisans and connect people to where their food comes from.

While writing about food isn’t new for Jenn Sharp, her prairie road trip will eventually be turned into a book in the Spring of 2020, a first for the writer.

I'm hitting the road this summer on an epic prairie road trip to discover #Sask's best food artisans and create the ultimate food guide – message me if you make, grow or produce food here!#flatoutfoodsk #flatoutgorgeous #foodartisans #exploresask #farmlife pic.twitter.com/up4KoWvWKf — Flat Out Food SK (@FlatOutFoodSK) July 4, 2018

“I’ve written about food for a number of years in Saskatchewan and this is just taking it a step further,” Sharp said. “TouchWood Editions will be publishing it and they’ve done a series- it’s a food artisan series and they’ve done it elsewhere in Canada. They contacted me to write the Saskatchewan version.”

Sharp hopes the project helps bridge the gap between producers and consumers, teaching people how to source their food locally.

“There’s so many awesome local farmers and growers and places you can get your food from that doesn’t have to be shipped from really far away,” Sharp said. “We do have places to get food here and support farmers here, I think it’s a little underground about where to find these sources.”

One of Regina’s artisans to be featured in the book is owner and chef of Skye Cafe and Bistro, Milton Rebello. Everything on the menu is either grown or sourced locally, while the dishes change every couple of months, the ingredients never waver.

“The idea is seed to plate is what we say and we actually live by it,” Rebello said. “You can tell if you [get something] that comes from outside Canada or longer and something that is grown locally. You can tell the flavours so it makes our cooks lives, our chefs lives so much easier.”

So far, Sharp has traveled around the Saskatoon area making her way as far east as Endeavour, before heading south to Regina. In the upcoming weeks she’ll travel southwest to Maple Creek before spending a few weeks in northern Saskatchewan.