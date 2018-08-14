Edmonton submits annexation application for Sturgeon County land

The City of Edmonton wants to annex 40 acres of land north of the city.

Edmonton has submitted an annexation application to the Municipal Government Board for 16 hectares of land in Sturgeon County north of the Anthony Henday Drive and 66 Street interchange. The application is asking to shift the municipal boundary so 66 Street and the right-of-way are within Edmonton’s boundary.

The move is being done to improve access to the Edmonton Energy and Technology Park.

“The application is the culmination of collaborative work since 2014 between the City of Edmonton and Sturgeon County. The result was a signed annexation agreement allowing the application to be submitted with the county’s consent,” regional development director Lindsey Butterfield said.

The Municipal Review Board will conduct a formal review, during which the public can provide their input about the application.

The board will make a recommendation to the province, and a final decision is expected by the end of the year.

The city and Sturgeon County have requested the annexation take effect Jan. 1, 2019.