Canada’s Wonderland to unveil world record-breaking roller-coaster in 2019

Canada’s Wonderland is getting ready to set some world records with the announcement of its new roller-coaster, set to open in the 2019 season.

Under the name “Yukon Striker,” the new coaster will be the longest, fastest and tallest dive roller-coaster in the world.

According to a press release on Wednesday, the ride will be a part of a new area of the park titled “Frontier Canada,” joining the already established rides Lumberjack, Flying Canoes, Mighty Canadian Minebuster, Soaring Timbers, Timberwolf Falls and White Water Canyon.

Yukon Striker will be the country’s first dive coaster and Wonderland’s 17th coaster at the park. Upon its opening, the ride will claim three world records: The fastest dive coaster at 130 kilometres per hour, the longest dive coaster at 3,625 feet and the tallest dive coaster at 245 feet.

READ MORE: Fraudulent free tickets for Canada’s Wonderland circulating on Facebook

“This is the largest capital investment we’ve made in our park since opening,” Wonderland’s general manager Norm Pirtovshek said in the press release. “We’re excited to offer world-class thrills and a truly unique experience for our guests next year.”

“Yukon Strike will be the centerpiece of our new themed area Frontier Canada, delivering exhilarating and record-breaking coaster elements like no other in the world.”

Frontier Canada was 37 years in the making, according to the release, which said it was originally planned to be launched upon the park’s opening in 1981.

“The area will represent the rugged Yukon backcountry during the Klondike Gold Rush era of the late 1880s,” the release said.

WATCH: A preview of the new roller coaster in California, The Railblaze

Wonderland also unveiled a new holiday season event, adding Winterfest, which will take place after the park’s popular Halloween Haunt.

Winterfest will launch in 2019 and will run from late November to the end of December. The event will include an “enchanted winter wonderland, complete with uniquely themed areas, dozens of Christmas trees, millions of spectacular lights, ice-skating, live entertainment, savoury treats, crafts and hands-on family activities.”

Season passes for 2019 are on sale now.