Two Winnipeggers suffer major injuries after car slams into rock on Ontario highway

Two Winnipeggers are in a Thunder Bay hospital with major injuries after their vehicle slammed head on into a rock on an Ontario highway.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Hwy. 17 and Hwy. 614.

The vehicle, a Hyundai Santa Fe heading west, left the road and hit the rock in the ditch, causing the car to vault across the road and into the ditch on the other side of the highway.

The driver, an 80-year-old man, and passenger, a 78-year-old woman, needed to be pulled from the vehicle by the jaws of life. They were taken to a local hospital and then transferred to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Science Centre for further treatment.

The highway was shut down for about six hours, and then opened to just one lane for another three hours while the crash was cleaned up, said police.

