Child dies in Vernon area boating accident

RCMP said a six-year-old North Vancouver child died Monday night in a boating accident on Kalamalka Lake.

Police were called to the Rotary Pier in Coldstream where the injured child was brought by boat.

The child had reportedly fallen into the lake and was struck by part of the boat, according to RCMP.

The child succumbed to the injuries.

The RCMP are assisting the BC Coroners Service in their investigation into the child’s death while the family is receiving assistance from Vernon North Okanagan Victim Services.