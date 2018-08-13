Police investigate after steam train bell goes missing in Moose Jaw

Staff at the Western Development Museum (WDM) in Moose Jaw are asking for help after the bell from its steam locomotive was stolen late last week.

The train wasn’t operating due to excessive heat and officials say the steam engine was parked in a secure compound.

It was a volunteer who noticed the bell was missing over the weekend.

“It’s very heartbreaking actually to have this happen. It really affects the staff and volunteers at the WDM, but also the visitors,” said education and public programs coordinator, Karla Rasmussen.

“We have a couple of hundred visitors who come every day the train is running – and because the train just got relaunched this year, it was very much anticipating rides and that sort of thing happening again.”

Rasmussen says the bell is a key part to the locomotive experience, especially since the Vulcan is the only operating steam engine in the province.

It was built in 1914 and was originally used at coal mines in southern Alberta. It worked its way to Saskatchewan after being used at sodium sulphate mines in Alsask and Bishopric before the Western Development Museum acquired it in 1958.

The museum has been in contact with police who are continuing to investigate.