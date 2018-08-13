Driver airlifted following collision between car and dump truck in Lindsay

One person was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre following a collision between a car and a dump truck in Lindsay on Monday.

The noontime collision happened near Cheese Factory Road. Kawartha Lakes Police say the driver of the car sustained serious injuries and was transported by air ambulance.

READ MORE: Peterborough man brandishes knife, damages vehicles: Police

An ORNGE helicopter landed at the nearby Lindsay airport to receive the patient.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

The highway was closed as Kawartha Lakes OPP assisted in the investigation.

The cause of the collision is not yet known.