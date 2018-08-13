Traffic
August 13, 2018

Driver airlifted following collision between car and dump truck in Lindsay

Greg Davis

A driver was airlifted to a Toronto hospital following a collision between a dump truck and car on Highway 36 in Lindsay on Monday.

One person was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre following a collision between a car and a dump truck in Lindsay on Monday.

The noontime collision happened near Cheese Factory Road. Kawartha Lakes Police say the driver of the car sustained serious injuries and was transported by air ambulance.

An ORNGE helicopter landed at the nearby Lindsay airport to receive the patient.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

The highway was closed as Kawartha Lakes OPP assisted in the investigation.

The cause of the collision is not yet known.

