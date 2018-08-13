Police investigating after Seadoo, trailer allegedly stolen from home in Tiny Township
Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a Seadoo and trailer reported stolen from a residence in Tiny Township.
According to the Southern Georgian Bay OPP, a trailer and Seadoo were taken from a home on Crosslands Road in Tiny Township sometime between 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 9, and 12 a.m. on Aug. 10.
Police say the Seadoo is a 2018 blue and orange WakePro with a HIN number of ON6009035. Officers say the SIN number is YDV10415B818.
Officers say the trailer is silver in colour and has a VIN number of 5KTWS1310HF542359 and an Ontario trailer plate which reads R6220E.
Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at http://www.p3tips.com.
