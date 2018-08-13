Bridgewater, N.S. man dies after motorcycle hits deer in Queens County
A Bridgewater, N.S., man has died after his motorcycle collided with a deer on a Queens County highway.
RCMP say they were called at around 4:45 p.m. Sunday to Highway 208 at Frank Lake, which is about 48 kilometres north of Liverpool.
RCMP say the rider of the motorcycle, a 54-year-old man, was airlifted to the QEII hospital in Halifax where he later passed away.
A detour was in place for several hours while an RCMP collision analyst worked at the scene.
The investigation into the collision continues.
