Man charged with second degree murder after violent altercation on Kahshe Lake

A 30-year-old man from British Columbia is facing a murder charge after a violent altercation left one man dead in Gravenhurst.

According to Bracebridge OPP, on Saturday at around 3:30 p.m., officers received a report that a violent altercation had occurred at a residence on Kahshe Lake.

Police say 67-year-old John Kehl of Brampton was found deceased at the scene.

Officers say the deceased’s son, 30-year-old Adam Kehl, was arrested and has been charged with second degree murder, indignity to a dead body and assault.

READ MORE: Police seeking information on Canada Day housefire in Bradford

Police say the accused was held in custody and is to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on Monday.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing and a postmortem examination will be conducted.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at http://www.crimestopperssdm.com.